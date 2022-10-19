Port Alberni’s Richard Spencer (front) takes off from the starting line at Rumble on the Runway in Port McNeill on July 17, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s Richard Spencer (front) takes off from the starting line at Rumble on the Runway in Port McNeill on July 17, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Island drag racers looking to establish new permanent track in Port Alberni

Alberni drag racing association working with other associations on Vancouver Island

Drag racers in Port Alberni have set their sights on a permanent track outside of the city.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board agreed during a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13 to provide a letter of support for the Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association’s (AVDRA) proposal to Mosaic Forest Management to lease the former Link Mill site on Franklin River Road for a drag racing track.

In a letter to the board, AVDRA executive members explained that after their charity cruise in 2021, Tseshaht First Nation helped them approach Mosaic with the idea of leasing the Link Mill site.

At Mosaic’s request, they joined the other three drag racing associations on the Island (the North Island Timing Association, the South Island Straight Liners Racing Association and the Vancouver Island Motorsports Association) and worked together to look at a permanent track.

The AVDRA says they have now received “the go ahead” to submit a formal proposal for the site.

Drag racers previously used the Alberni Valley Regional Airport for their annual “Thunder in the Valley” event, but this contract was terminated by the ACRD back in 2015 because of the airport’s expansion. The races were held on Stamp Avenue for a few years, but this was not economically viable for the AVDRA due to the shortened track and construction of a new remanufacturing plant on land that had been used for the pits. The AVDRA applied for a three-year lease at the airport following the expansion, but this was halted by the provincial government.

“It makes me very happy to actually see this coming forward,” said ACRD director Penny Cote on Oct. 13. “The airport really wasn’t a good location for that. I am so thrilled that they’ve found a place.”

Acting board chair John McNabb said the Link Mill site is ideal because it already has access to water and power.

In their letter to the board, AVDRA members suggest that the site could be used for drag racing, circle track racing and drifting, as well as markets, music festivals and more.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Gavrikov’s OT tally lifts Blue Jackets to 4-3 win over struggling Canucks
Next story
Qatar’s 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Keltic Seafoods in Port Hardy. (Keltic Facebook photo)
Employee owned Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by the Pacific Seafood Group

Sammy-Sander/Pixabay photo
10 more ‘Hidden Gem’ horror movies to watch this Halloween

Black Press Media file
Cormorant Island and Port Hardy emergency rooms overnight closures continue