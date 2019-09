The Island United U18 girls team finished in second place at the BC Indigenous Provincial Championships that was held Aug. 23-25 in Terrace. North Island locals Kristen Clair, Kayley Clair, Aliya Therrien, and Danielle Barnes all made the trip to compete. Congrats on the silver medals, girls!

