Klatt a force on the field – helps Bantam A Tyee’s win provincials

Port Hardy’s David Klatt (bottom row, second last on the right) was selected to play for the Campbell River Tyee’s Bantam A summer baseball team this year. He played in every game last weekend down in Nanaimo and helped his team win gold at provincials.