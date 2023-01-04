Jiri Kulich of Czechia, left, celebrates his game-winning goal in front of Fabian Wagner of Sweden during overtime of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal action in Halifax on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Jiri Kulich of Czechia, left, celebrates his game-winning goal in front of Fabian Wagner of Sweden during overtime of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal action in Halifax on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Kulich scores in overtime as Czechia beats Sweden, advances to world junior final

Upstart squad will play Canada or US for the gold medal

David Jiricek tied the game with 39 seconds remaining in regulation and Jiri Kulich scored in overtime Wednesday as Czechia came back to beat Sweden 2-1 and advance to the final of the world junior hockey championship.

Ludvig Jansson scored in the second period for Sweden, which appeared poised to advance to the gold-medal game for the first time since 2018.

Jiricek gave Czechia life when he ripped a shot from just outside the left face-off circle past Swedish goalie Carl Lindbom with time winding down.

Kulich sent Czechia to the tournament final when he skated in from the right side and beat Lindbom 9:10 into the extra frame for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Tomas Suchanek made 21 saves for Czechia, while Lindbom stopped 29 shots for Sweden.

Czechia advanced to the gold-medal game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.

Host and defending champion Canada faced the United States in the other semifinal.

Earlier Wednesday, Latvia beat Austria 4-2 to sweep the best-of-three relegation series.

RELATED: Bedard sets 5 records, Canada beats Slovakia 4-3 in OT to advance to world junior semis

hockeyIIHF world junior hockey

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. hockey coach suspended indefinitely; players penalized after brawl during Kootenay junior game
Next story
NFL rallies to support fallen Bill Hamlin as his condition improves

Just Posted

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Dr. Alex Nataros. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Resolving to keep it simple in the new year

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022