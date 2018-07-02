MARC GRENIER PHOTO Jaylon Grenier, Laura Field, Janet Dorward, and Jennifer Dugas all competed at the 2018 Kusam Klimb.

Kusam Klimb 2018 – North Island highlights

29 North Island athletes made the trek down island to compete at the Kusam Klimb this year.

29 North Island athletes made the trek down island to compete at the Kusam Klimb this year.

The Kusam Klimb is a wild and rugged 23 km loop heading up and over the back of Mount H’Kusam then down the Stowe Creek watershed.

Starting at sea level, participants pass through some of the most spectacular scenery on Vancouver Island with views of mountain peaks and the Johnstone Strait as they negotiate their way over the well-developed trail.

Woss’ Luke Rushton turned in the fastest time of all North Islanders this year, crossing the finish line at 3:13.54. Rushton was the only competitor from the village of Woss to compete in the event this year.

Jaylon Grenier was the fastest Port Hardy ‘klimber’, beating his 2017 time by a stunning 27 minutes.

Port Hardy full results:

61 Jaylon Grenier M01-19 3:33:41;

119 Charles Norton M30-39 4:07:03;

166 Candace Williams F20-29 4:38:21;

199 Darwin Mackay M20-29 4:57:39;

205 Janet Dorward F40-49 5:00:24;

218 Tammy Williams F50-59 5:04:20;

285 Laura Field F30-39 5:46:34;

305 Jennifer Dugas F30-39 5:51:25;

503 Sharon Lee F30-39 10:48:46;

504 Robyn Tucker F30-39 10:48:47.

Port McNeill’s Colin Wenman came in second behind Rushton, turning in a blazingly fast time of 3:22:31 in the Male 40-49 division.

Port McNeill full results:

47 Colin Wenman M40-49 3:22:31;

54 Franck Tuot M20-29 3:26:54;

76 Charlotte Mellstrom F20-29 3:43:21;

81 Rena Sweeney F40-49 3:47:21;

86 Shelby Lefebvre M40-49 3:48:34;

100 Lisa Spingle F20-29 3:56:23;

112 Coral Emms F30-39 4:00:41;

145 Conor Howard M20-29 4:22:43;

165 Graham Sadler M20-29 4:37:34;

172 Paul McLaughlin M40-49 4:40:18;

183 Jillian MacDonald F20-29 4:47:12;

184 Shawn Tougas M20-29 4:47:12;

268 Anouk Jouars M20-29 5:40:22;

485 Kassandra Meeker F30-39 10:07:47;

486 Kyle Meeker M30-39 10:07:47.

Port Alice full results:

196 Aysha Boyne F20-29 4:56:29;

226 Trent Cunningham M60-99 5:12:26;

252 Gail Lind F60-99 5:25:51.

 

Previous story
Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

As Canadian as Vancouver Island

You’ve seen the symptoms of being Canadian, how Canadian are we?

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Kusam Klimb 2018 – North Island highlights

29 North Island athletes made the trek down island to compete at the Kusam Klimb this year.

Rendezvous Place offers modern meeting spaces in Port Hardy

New Meeting facility opens in the North Island Mall

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

VIDEO: Trans Canada crash on Vancouver Island snarls traffic

At least one person is believed to be injured in the two-car crash

Most Read