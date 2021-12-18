Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Flames joined on sidelines by Avs, Panthers as COVID-19 wreaks havoc across NHL

Just Posted

Black Press Media file
Suspected crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars seized by Port Hardy RCMP

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:13 a.m. woke residents and was reportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)
Early-morning earthquake jolts Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Vancouver Island artist Joslyn Williams embraces her Nuu-chah-nulth heritage in her work, which can be seen on her Instagram account, joslyn_williams_art. (courtesy instagram.com/joslyn_williams_art)
Vancouver Island artist connecting to Nuu-chah-nulth heritage in the city