Liam Ryan shuts down KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy with massive tricks

Liam Ryan landed a tre flip 50/50 grind down the hubba and then a 50/50 grind kickflip out.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Liam Ryan kickflips out of a 50/50 grind down the hubba at the KSM Skatepark in Port Hardy.

Port Hardy local Liam Ryan shut down the KSM Skatepark Thursday night, landing a massive tre flip 50/50 grind down the hubba and then a smooth 50/50 grind kickflip out.

Check out the video below: