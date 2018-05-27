Loggers Golf Tournament nearly full, sign up to play before June 1

Applewood Ford will be donating a car if a golfer gets a hole in one on the 11th hole.

The annual North Island Loggers Golf Tournament is set to return to the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club June 16-17, and so far they have 140 golfers signed up to play.

Loggers Golf Committee member Bill Gray said there’s only room for 198 golfers total, so if you want to play in the tournament, which features tons of great prizes, make sure to sign up ASAP as the early deadline ends June 1.

Gray added Applewood Ford has graciously decided to donate a car if a golfer gets a hole in one on the 11th hole.

The tournament has been going on for over 30 years, and it’s one of the longest running golf tournaments on Vancouver Island.

Gray noted the tournament will have two tee off times on Saturday, one at 8:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m., and one on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. The tournament is a shotgun scramble, six people per team, and best ball format.

“We appreciate all the continued support from the community,” added Gray.

To sign up to play in this year’s North Island Loggers Golf Tournament, please contact Gray at 250-230-0711, Lito Pineda at 250-230-5486, Cecil Morton at 250-949-6286, or Scott Mitchell at 250-230-1782.

