Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The longest running golf tournament on Vancouver Island is returning June 15-16 at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years and is regularly attended by around 160 golfers.

This year, according to committee member Bill Gray, they have 195 golfers signed up to play, which he said is “the highest turnout we’ve ever had, a big thank you to everyone who signed up. What we make goes back into the community, and we’re already looking forward to another fun one next year.”

The tournament is a fun best ball tournament that is enjoyed by players of all skill levels, and the organizers of the 2019 tournament are thrilled to bring another great weekend of golf to Seven Hills once again.

Since 2014, proceeds from the tournament have been used to fund scholarships to graduates from Port Hardy Secondary School and North Island Secondary School.

Thanks to generous donations, the Logger’s Golf Tournament committee were able to contribute to the Woss Memorial and Woss Fire Department, the golf cart sheds at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, as well as offer a total of nine scholarships.

The committee intends to continue this practice in the future, subject to available funds.

Tee off times are 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Various prizes will be handed out after the end of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.