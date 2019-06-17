TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The annual Loggers Golf tournament featured 195 players and went off without a hitch on the weekend.

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to the links at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

The longest running golf tournament on Vancouver Island made its triumphant return June 15-16 to the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years and is regularly attended by around 160 golfers.

This year, according to committee member Bill Gray, they had 195 golfers signed up to play, which he noted was the highest turnout they’ve ever had.

The tournament is a fun best ball tournament that is enjoyed by players of all skill levels, and the organizers of the 2019 tournament were thrilled to bring another great weekend of golf to Seven Hills once again.

Since 2014, proceeds from the tournament have been used to fund scholarships to graduates from Port Hardy Secondary School and North Island Secondary School.

Thanks to generous donations, the Logger’s Golf Tournament committee were able to contribute to the Woss Memorial and Woss Fire Department, the golf cart sheds at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, as well as offer a total of nine scholarships.

The committee intends to continue this practice in the future, subject to available funds.

Tee off times were held at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Various prizes were handed out after the end of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Full results to follow in next week’s edition of the North Island Gazette.

