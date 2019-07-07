SUBMITTED PHOTO Woss’ Luke Rushton crosses the finish line at the 2019 Kusam Klimb.

Luke Rushton turns in fastest North Island time at 2019 Kusam Klimb

“This is easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done both mentally and physically”

27 North Islanders took part this year in the Kusam Klimb, a wild and rugged 23 km race heading up and over Mount H’Kusam and down the Stowe Creek watershed.

After the dust had settled, Luke Rushton ended up being the fastest North Islander for the second year in a row, finishing 35th out of 514 participants with a time of 3:18.27.

“This is easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done both mentally and physically,” said Rushton. “Especially that final kilometre. At that point, you’re so mentally and physically beaten and it’s all mental.”

Rushton added he will be “going for the three-peat” next year.

FULL NORTH ISLAND RESULTS FROM THE 2019 KUSAM KLIMB

WOSS:

35 Luke Rushton M20-29 3:18:27

PORT HARDY:

47 Scott Harris M50-59 3:27:16

160 Chelsea Baker-Hutton F30-39 4:32:04

182 Janet Dorward F40-49 4:45:41

185 James Emerson M50-59 4:46:19

246 Darwin Mackay M20-29 5:12:45

293 Jennifer Dugas F30-39 5:38:20

311 Hollie Boe F20-29 5:45:53

335 Kirsten Schnurr F20-29 6:04:22

422 Jessie Luchinski F30-39 7:22:57

423 Ben Bekk M20-29 7:22:57

444 Robyn Tucker-Norton F30-39 7:46:00

445 Charles Norton M30-39 7:46:02

PORT MCNEILL:

45 Colin Wenman M40-49 3:25:21

83 Charlotte Mellstrom F30-39 3:49:06

84 Allan Wilson M20-29 3:49:10

97 Paul McLaughlin M40-49 3:54:50

107 Lisa Spingle F20-29 4:00:30

113 Ben Trerise M40-49 4:06:28

123 Rena Sweeney F40-49 4:10:25

135 Natasha Estlin F20-29 4:15:39

141 Jillian MacDonald F20-29 4:21:08

313 Tom Scott M50-59 5:46:15

467 Jessica McLaughlin F30-39 8:36:31

476 Kyle Meeker M30-39 9:09:35

509 Carol Saysell F40-49 11:01:36

PORT ALICE:

167 Aysha Boyne F20-29 4:35:48

Vela nets 2, LAFC routs Whitecaps 6-1

