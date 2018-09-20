Marine Harvest wins annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Marine Harvest, Grieg Seafood and West Coast Helicopters all shot a two under par score of 33.

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Marine Harvest team won the second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.

Three teams tied for first at the second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.

Marine Harvest, Grieg Seafood and West Coast Helicopters all shot a two under par score of 33. The team captains agreed to a one shot putt-off to determine first, second and third place:

First: Marine Harvest

Isaac Desprez

David Guhl

Mark Vadeboncoeur

Sean McMillan

Second: Grieg Seafood

Craig Blackie

David Minato

Bill Jacques

Tim Demoe

Third: West Coast Helicopters

Mike Scott

Johann Peterson

Mike Aldersey

Travis Leonard

– Gazette staff