Marine Harvest wins annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Three teams tied for first at the second annual Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
Marine Harvest, Grieg Seafood and West Coast Helicopters all shot a two under par score of 33. The team captains agreed to a one shot putt-off to determine first, second and third place:
First: Marine Harvest
Isaac Desprez
David Guhl
Mark Vadeboncoeur
Sean McMillan
Second: Grieg Seafood
Craig Blackie
David Minato
Bill Jacques
Tim Demoe
Third: West Coast Helicopters
Mike Scott
Johann Peterson
Mike Aldersey
Travis Leonard
– Gazette staff