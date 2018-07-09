TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Tara Roden has been a golf professional for 28 years and is now working fulltime at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

Meet Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s new golf professional

Tara Roden started playing golf around the age of 13-14 in Nanaimo.

Have you met Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s new Golf Professional yet?

Tara Roden has only been living on the North Island for less than two weeks, but she already has big plans for the golf course and is excited for what’s coming up this summer.

“I’m actually the general manager in terms of overseeing the whole facility — I’ll be working with Sharon, who’s got the restaurant upstairs, and Garry the grounds supervisor,” said Roden, who added her primary goal at this point is “making sure we’ve got the tools that we need to provide services for our customers, such as programs like mens night, a senior’s group, and a ladies night. We’re also excited about a mixed fun night on Fridays where you can come in and play nine, and also family stuff with juniors.”

Roden is originally from Vancouver Island, Nanaimo to be specific, but has also lived in Whistler, Kelowna, and the Sunshine Coast. During that time, she has consistently been involved in the golf industry.

She started playing golf around the age of 13-14 in Nanaimo. “I have four brothers that are all very good golfers, and I really got in to it when I was 16. It’s always been fun, the environment is awesome, I love hitting the ball and competition is always great.”

Before Roden became a professional, she won a number of Vancouver Island events as “a young junior girl playing competitive golf. I have a few favourite moments, mostly in pro-am’s, where I won a number of pro-am’s with my team.”

She hasn’t played the seven hills course yet as she’s been busy “meeting the staff, the team here, and the members” but she said she’s “really pumped to get out there, I’m looking forward to playing every hole.”

In case you’re wondering, Roden doesn’t have a handicap anymore, which she explained is because “it’s not something I’ve kept since turning pro… Most of my experience in the 28 years I’ve been a professional is teaching, full time. I’ve had a lot of experience as a golf professional, so this is a great opportunity to come into a smaller community and really have some fun with the area.”

Above all else, Roden is “super pumped on helping people with their games and just making it fun for people, which has always been my priority.”

The next big golf tournament for the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is the Cops for Cancer tournament and dinner on Saturday, July 14.

The tournament has an 11:00 a.m. shotgun start with a four person best ball format, followed by dinner, prizes and a silent auction.

If you would like to register for the tournament, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP dispatch at 250-949-6335.

For more information on the upcoming tournament event, please call Const. Benjamin Leah at 250-902-2015, or email benjamin.leah@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

All proceeds benefit the Canadian Cancer Society Tour de Rock.

