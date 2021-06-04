North Island Gazette file photo

Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf & Country Club has restarted Men’s Night as of Wednesday, June 2.

You can sign up by calling or visiting the golf shop, and are allowed to register as a group or individual (weather pending).

Time: Tee off between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Includes hole prizes, individual/team prizes, golf. After 2:30 p.m. non members have the option of playing extra holes before their Men’s Night round! Optional skins game and optional dinner after the round. Sign up for the dinner with Sharon (250 230 1252) in advance.

Also, Ladies Night will be starting up June 10. The first week’s start time is between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Golfers should be off the course by 8:30 p.m. if they are having dinner.

You can sign up by calling or visiting the golf shop, and are allowed to register as a group or individual.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal Sports

Previous story
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Just Posted

North Island Gazette file photo
Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf &… Continue reading

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

The Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill in Port Alice has remained dormant since shutting down production in 2015. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Abandoned Port Alice pulp mill decommissioning costs double to nearly $40 million

Court approves request for increased funding by Neucel bankruptcy manager PricewaterhouseCoopers

RCMP are reminding people that any kind of drug these days could be laced. (Black Press media file)
Overdose claims life in Port Hardy over the weekend

‘At this point it’s an overdose, no foul play involved, and is now a coroner’s case’

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A protester chains herself under a vehicle at the Braden Gate camp in the Fairy Creek area. She was later arrested by RCMP officers enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction preventing protests and blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46. (Facebook photo)
RCMP unlock protesters from devices at Vancouver Island logging protest camp

Seven more arrest on Thursday as logging protest injunction enforcement continues

Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)
School bus of kids struck by suspected impaired driver in Burnaby

Mounties found a stash of illicit drugs, cash and several weapons inside of the suspect’s car

Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)
The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth forests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

A Saanich man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court for an attack during a Merville break-in and other offences in 2018. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

14-year sentence: bullet is still lodged in the victim, too dangerous to remove

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

Most Read