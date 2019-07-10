Minor hockey camp takes over Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The camp also saw the return of former NHL’er Clayton Stoner to his hometown.

The 2019 Excell Hockey Camp featuring Benn Olson was held in Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena from July 1-5.

According to the Excell Hockey Camp’s social media, the Port McNeill camp was sold out with three full age groups participating.

“Thanks for your continued support,” noted the camp’s Facebook page.

