More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

Athletes will compete in over 15 different winter sports

The 2020 BC Winter Games kick off less than a month away with more than 1,000 of B.C.’s top young athletes and over 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes set to give it their all in Fort St. John.

Competing in 15 different sports, youth athletes from every corner of the province will be in the northern B.C. city from Feb. 20 to 23 to represent their regional zone at the games.

For many, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport event of this size, and will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials.

Special Olympics athletes will also be competing in speed skating and figure skating and athletes with a disability will compete in skiing-cross country and basketball-wheelchair.

“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, BC Games Society president.

“Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport Games have to offer.”

Volunteers in Fort St. John have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the games. There will be over 1,600 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with opening and closing ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

“We are excited to be hosting the games and hope that everyone has a great time in their competitions, as well as in Fort St. John,” said Darren Snider, president of the Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games.

“Our hope is that all participants and visitors to Fort St. John leave having had an unparalleled experience, with new friends and with a new understanding of our northern city.”

