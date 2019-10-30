Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition results are in

The Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition saw 47 dancers compete, 18 of whom reside on the North Island, and are part of the Mount Waddington Highland Dance Association (MWHDA).

Results, highlighting the local MWHDA dancers, are as follows:

In the Primary class, for the Pas de Basques and Pas de Basques and Highcuts, Taya Child was in first place, Kali Child in second place, and Mailee Tam in third place.

In the Beginner Under 10 Years class, Jacob Tolmie won first place in each of the five dances (Fling, Sword, Seann Truibhas, Lilt, and Flora) as well as the overall aggregate trophy. Amelia Green placed second in the Fling and fourth in the Lilt. Natalia Johnson placed third in the Fling and fourth in the Seann Truibhas.

In the Beginner 10 and Over class, Paige Greer placed first in the Fling, Sword, and Lilt; second in the Seann Truibhas, and third in the Flora, as well as winning the overall aggregate trophy. Nevaeh Johnson placed third in the Fling, fourth in the Sword, third in the Seann Truibhas, and fourth in the Flora.

The Team Engel Trophy for Beginner Confined MWHDA Highest Points was won by Jacob Tolmie.

In the Novice (all ages class), Madelyn Tolmie placed second in the Fling, Seann Truibhas, and Lilt, and fifth in the Flora. Kayley Clair won third in the Fling, second in the Sword, fifth in the Lilt, and fourth in the Flora.

The Novice class aggregate with first placings in all five dances, was won by Talia Child, a former MWHDA dancer who now lives in Victoria.

The Pat Prestwich Trophy for Novice Confined MWHDA Highest Points was awarded to Madelyn Tolmie.

For the Intermediate Under 13 class, Paisley Barolet placed first in the Fling, Sword, Seann Truibhas, and Jig; and second place in the Lilt, as well as winning the overall aggregate trophy.

For the Intermediate 13 and Over class, Emma Harrison won first in both the Fling and Seann Truibhas. Madison Grenier placed first in the Sword, second in the Seann Truibhas, and third in both the Lilt and Jig. Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie placed second in the Fling, third in the Sword, fourth in the Seann Truibhas, and first in both the Lilt and Jig, as well as winning the overall aggregate trophy. Kylie McDonald placed fourth in the Fling, Sword, and Jig.

The Sandra Gunson Intermediate Confined MWHDA Highest Points trophy was awarded to Paisley Barolet.

In the Premier Under 14 Years class, first place in all five dances as well as the overall aggregate went to Keltie Willis from Nanaimo.

In the Premier 14-15 Years class, the aggregate was won by Annalise Lam of Nanaimo, who placed first in all five dances.

In the Premier 16 Years and Over class, Xandryn Frost placed third in the Fling, Sword, Seann Truibhas, and Jig; and fourth in the Lilt. The overall aggregate was awarded to Mellisa Carnegie from Okotoks, Alberta, who placed first in all five dances.

The winner of the Intermediate Hornpipe Challenge was Teagan White of Nanaimo, with local dancers Madison Grenier placing fourth, Paisley Barolet placing fifth, and Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie placing sixth.

The winner of the Premier Under 15 Years Hornpipe Challenge was Annalise Lam from Nanaimo, with local dancer Jerzie Cheetham placing fifth.

The winner of the Premier 15 Years and Over Hornpipe Challenge was Mellisa Carnegie, with local dancer Xandryn Frost placing second.

The winner of Pre-Premier Bronwen’s Challenge Solo Choreography was Paige Aeberhardt, from Beaumont, Alberta. The winner of the Premier Bronwen’s Challenge was Mellisa Carnegie.

Teaming together as the ‘North Island Lasses’ and winning the Group Choreography were Natalee Hunt, Madelyn Tolmie, and Paisley Barolet.

Gazette staff

Competition Judge Jennifer Thompson instructs highland dancers during the Sunday workshop following the 11th Annual Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition. Photo by Sandy Grenier.

Paige Greer aggregate winner. Photo taken by Lisa Greer.

Madelyn Tolmie showing her bursary award to fellow highland dancer Jerzie Cheetham and her mom Christina Cheetham. Submitted by Darla Tolmie.

Mayumi Hinatsu-Willie and Paisley Barolet won the aggregates for their respective categories. Photo by Sandy Grenier.

Jacob Tolmie aggregate winner and quite proud as he’s been working especially hard for the past few years towards earning this award! Photo by Darla Tolmie.