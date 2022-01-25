The Nanaimo Track and Field Club is putting together a bid seeking the 2024 Canadian Track and Field Championships and Olympic and Paralympic trials. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Nanaimo Track and Field Club is putting together a bid seeking the 2024 Canadian Track and Field Championships and Olympic and Paralympic trials. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo chasing bid to host Canada’s 2024 track and field nationals

Event would also serve as Olympic and Paralympic trials

The Nanaimo Track and Field Club wants the fastest, highest, strongest athletes in Canada to come to Rotary Bowl stadium.

The club is putting together a bid to host the Canadian Track and Field Championships in 2024, and Nanaimo city council is backing that bid with a financial commitment.

Councillors, at a finance and audit meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, recommended approving up to $100,000 toward hosting the event, which would be not only a national championship meet but also Olympic and Paralympic trials.

Members of the track and field club made a presentation to the finance committee, detailing the club’s history hosting large-scale meets in the past, and suggesting the event could have a $15-million economic impact in the region.

The financial commitment is a requirement of the bid package, but Richard Harding, city general manager of parks and recreation, said the expectation would be that the host organizing committee would seek other means of financial support to offset the city’s contribution.

He said the city’s improvements to the stadium district on Third Street have helped make an event like track and field nationals possible.

“This is an example now that groups and organizations like the track and field club are seeing that now we have the venues to actually bid for this,” Harding said.

Allen Johnston, track club past-president, said with the track upgrades that were done in 2021, Rotary Bowl “is ready to host any international competition as is.”

Members of the finance committee were unanimous in backing the bid, with Coun. Tyler Brown saying he’s “highly supportive” and Coun. Jim Turley saying he’s “quite excited about the potential opportunities of this event.”

Council was already aware that the bid was in the works, as Mayor Leonard Krog wrote a letter of support to Athletics Canada last summer.

“This is completely consistent with previous councils’ and this council’s work around ensuring that we have athletic facilities that will attract athletic tourism, let alone the enormous benefit it is in building community and country when athletes get together and compete and their families come, and coaches,” Krog said.

The track and field club anticipates submitting its proposal to Athletics Canada in March.

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo to accelerate spending on stadium amenities

READ ALSO: Track and field provincials fill stadium


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Track and field

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks hire first female assistant GM in their history
Next story
Island’s Darcy Sharpe joins gold medallist sister Cassie on Canada’s Olympic team

Just Posted

Port Hardy Museum Curator Robin Folvik and Port Hardy Heritage Society President Mary-Ann Smith. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New curator hired for the Port Hardy Museum

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

A conservation officer rescues the black bear cub from a tree in Port Alice. (Cathy Anderson photo)
Bear cub rescued in Port Alice a good candidate for rehabilitation

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)
Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada