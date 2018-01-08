Members of the Kesa Van Osch rink from Nanaimo play during the final of the B.C. Scotties Women’s Curling Championship on Sunday at the Victoria Curling Club. Spencer Pickles/Black Press

Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Foursome posts two lopsided playoff wins over defending champion Karla Thompson

In curling, there’s no better response to an opponent’s steal than returning the favour.

The Kesa Van Osch rink from Nanaimo did just that in spades Sunday at the Victoria Curling Club, breaking open a close final at the Scotties B.C. Women’s Championship with points in four straight ends to wrap up an 11-4 victory over defending champ Karla Thompson’s Kamloops/Golden Ears-based rink.

Van Osch, joined by sisters Marika at third and Kalia at second, and Amy Gibson at lead, will represent B.C. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championship in Penticton, running Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.

After going 5-2 in round robin play and placing second in a tiebreaker over Team Brown from Kamloops/Royal City and Team Gushulak from Royal City/Vancouver, Van Osch beat Thompson 10-4 in the 1 vs. 2 game on Saturday to gain a berth in the final.

Team Thompson, which nearly ran the table in round robin play by going 6-1, came from behind to beat the Corryn Brown rink 5-3 in the Sunday morning semifinal to gain another shot at Van Osch. Brown’s foursome was awarded the bronze medal in their first year of play in the women’s division.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Female minor hockey jamboree to be held in Port McNeill
Next story
North Island Bantam Eagles win silver at Christmas break tournament

Just Posted

North Island Bantam Eagles win silver at Christmas break tournament

The Eagles final game of the season is a rematch against the Comox Valley Chiefs in Port Alice.

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Foursome posts two lopsided playoff wins over defending champion Karla Thompson

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read