National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan says national sporting organizations will lose their federal funding if they don’t immediately disclose to her office any allegations of abuse or harassment that occur within their ranks.

Changes to funding agreements that are effective immediately also require sporting associations to establish an independent third party to investigate all allegations of abuse and have mandatory prevention training in place by April 2020.

The changes come as the sporting world reels from numerous cases of sexual abuse and harassment of athletes, including more than a dozen members of Canada’s national ski team who were abused by coach Bertrand Charest in the 1990s.

Charest was convicted a year ago of 37 offences of sexual assault and exploitation — and athletes have since said Alpine Canada told them to keep quiet about the abuse for fear of losing corporate sponsorships.

The changes won’t currently ensure sport associations in every province will be made aware of all abuse allegations to prevent coaches or officials who are accused in one province from moving to another province without their new employer knowing of the allegations.

Sport Canada officials also say they aren’t in a position now to mandate the “rule of two,” which would prevent athletes from being alone with a single coach or trainer or other sporting association official for any significant period of time.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Local athletes fell their competition at Port McNeill Logger Sports event

Just Posted

Port Alice showcases piano and vocal students

North Island Song hosts year-end recital at Ocean View church

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Workshop teaches meaningful conservation messaging

MERS held their first North Island marine naturalist workshop in Port McNeill

VIDEO: Local athletes fell their competition at Port McNeill Logger Sports event

The Briscoe sisters will be travelling to upcoming Logger Sports shows all throughout the summer.

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Last year highest ever for vehicle traffic, most walk-ons in 20 years

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

BC conservation officers release badger from wolf trap

Badger recovering after being caught in trap near Williams Lake

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

Most Read