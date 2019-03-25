New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Jaegen Patron is the new Golf Pro at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019 season, and there are a few exciting things in the works.

First off, there’s a new golf pro at the club, Jaegan Patron, who is more than ready for the new season to start. He was hired at the beginning of March and has some big plans on the horizon for the club.

“I want to get the club back on the map, and I really want to get people back out here and having fun,” said Patron, who added there will definitely be a Men’s Open happening this year after it was cancelled in 2018.

He also noted there will be other big tournaments like the Loggers Golf Tournament, the Al Petrie Memorial tournament, and the Club Championship.

“There will be a weekly men’s night and beginner clinics,” added Patron. “We will also be doing some junior clinics this summer for the youth.”

Patron started playing golf at the age of eight with his friends and family, and that’s where he learned the etiquette of the game and started socializing with all kinds of different people, like adults and seniors.

He received his pro card in 2010 back when he was working in Saskatoon, and he feels Seven Hills is the perfect spot “to get my feet wet and kind of get things started with my career.”

Patron played Seven Hills for the first time back in November, his favourite hole is number three, and he’s “looking forward to the start of the season. Men’s Night is going to start up soon, and the Al Petrie tournament (first tournament of the year) is being held May 25.”

In other Seven Hills news, April 3 will be the grand opening of the new restaurant at the club, the Whistle Punk Bistro.

“What we’re doing is trying to reconnect with the history of the area,” said Chef Jason Winstanley. “There’s a strong history of logging, fishing and mining here, and out in the dining area there’s going to be a new mural coming in, some old time photos, and we just want to reconnect with our local community.”

Winstanley said they will be serving “elevated bar food”, such as “pizza, burgers, tacos, panini’s, that sort of thing.”

Winstanley has worked as a chef in Vancouver for a number of years, and he feels they can provide “an affordable option for people in the area.”

Manager Sharon Schraud added they are still doing onsite and offsite catering, and that Winstanley is adding some new flavours to the menu.

“We have 19 items on the menu to start, I’m quite passionate about being a chef, it defines me as a person, and we’re very serious about this and we want the support of the local community and we encourage their feedback,” said Winstanley.

“Come out and give us a try,” laughed Schraud.

The Seven Hills golf course was officially built in 1981, opened for play in 1983, and is a legitimate challenge for any golfer, no matter the skill level. Measuring 6,300 yards from the blue tees, with smooth fairways and thick forest that lines most of the holes, the course demands accuracy to keep the ball in play. There are water hazards and sand traps that will eat your errant shots for breakfast, and wildlife can often be seen during a round of 18 holes.

