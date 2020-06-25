Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

It appears the NHL may no longer be considering Vancouver as a hub city for playoffs.

In a statement issued Thursday (June 25), the Canucks confirmed the news.

“From the beginning our goal was to help the NHL get hockey back on the ice if we could,” said Trent Carroll. “Although Vancover won’t be a hub city, we are still excited to see hockey start up again.”

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver’s bid to host 12 teams in coming weeks hit a snag during discussions between the league, Canucks and provincial health officials.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
New B.C.-based podcast a ‘creative outlet’ for longtime junior-hockey broadcaster, coach

Just Posted

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Volunteer-powered community golf course keeps on putting

The Port Alice Golf Club is open to all, seven days a week

NDP accuses Conservative MPs of bad attendance

Conservatives fail to attend after demanding parliament keep meeting during pandemic

Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool tentatively scheduled to reopen in August

‘All participants will book through a reservation process which will be set up a week in advance’

Lion’s Club is auctioning handmade birdhouses

The wooden creations are open for bids until July 1

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Body of serviceman from Nanaimo, who died in helicopter crash, to be returned Saturday

Capt. Kevin Hagen was one of six who died in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea April 29

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island breaks ground on new North Island home away from home

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island officially broke ground today on a… Continue reading

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Most Read