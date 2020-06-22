Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

The NHL has begun winnowing its possible locations to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all three potential Canadian cities are still in the running.

The Blue Jackets were informed Monday that Columbus will not be one of the NHL’s hub cities. Columbus was one of 10 finalists, including seven in the U.S.

Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favourite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. Canada’s federal government last week said it would allow the league to quarantine internally, making Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton realistic possibilities — if not the front-runners.

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities — one for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference. The Stanley Cup Final or “final four” would likely be in one of the two cities.

READ MORE: Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

READ MORE: MLB talks stall with start date in flux; 40 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLB talks stall with start date in flux; 40 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Port Alice pulp mill creditors unlikely to get paid, trustee says

The bankrupt mill owner owes at least $272 million

VIDEO: North Island Secondary School grad 2020

North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18.

Port Hardy RCMP execute search warrant on Byng Road related to alleged drug dealing

“Items have been seized, evidence to support subsequent charges will likely be brought forth”

Land-based fish farm Kuterra leased to American investment firm

Emergent Holdings interested in developing mass land-based fish farming

Concerns raised about crew numbers for new BC Ferries

New boats arrived for routes to Sointula-Alert Bay-Port McNeill and Texada Island-Powell River

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Liberals look at filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

Most Read