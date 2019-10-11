TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Atom Eagles squared off against the Powell River Regals in Port Hardy.

North Island Atom Eagles battle Powell River Regals in two-game series

The Eagles faced off against rivals the Powell River Regals on Saturday and Sunday.

The North Island Atom Eagles hit the arena Oct. 5-6 for their first weekend of Vancouver Island minor rep hockey on home ice. The Eagles faced off against rivals the Powell River Regals on Saturday and Sunday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, with both games turning out to be filled with exciting, back and forth action at both ends of the rink.

The goals for the Atom Age players are as such:

• Fun

• Refining of basic skills

• Intro to team tactics

The purpose of the Vancouver Island Hockey League is to foster, improve, and perpetuate the game of amateur hockey on Vancouver Island.

 

