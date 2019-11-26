TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Atom Eagles defeated the Comox Valley B Chiefs 8-2 in Port McNeill.

North Island Atom Eagles blast Comox Valley B Chiefs on home ice

The league game against the Chiefs started off at a very fast pace.

After a rough preseason where they won just one game, the North Island Atom Eagles are really starting to find their footing in VIAHA’s Tier 4 division.

Fresh off a strong 7-0 shutout over the Campbell River B Tyees, the Eagles had a date with the Comox Valley B Chiefs on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The league game started off at a very fast pace, with Eagles’ Captain Axen Peterson opening the scoring at 14:24 of the first period, assist on the play going to Rylan Turgeon.

The Chiefs would tie things up before the end of the period thanks to Sebastian Nuttall finding the back of the net, assisted by Landon Davidge, but the Eagles would continue their onslaught in the second period, with Cameron Sheppe converting at 14:09 and then Turgeon at 8:19.

Nuttall would score again at 4:58, assisted by Davidge, but that was it from the Chiefs offensively.

The Eagles turned on the afterburners from that point on, scoring five unanswered goals in the third period courtesy of Turgeon (x2), Peterson (x2), and Linden Tomasi to make it an 8-2 blowout win.

Assists on the plays went to Caleb Lansdowne, Levi McCart, Silas Aman, Tomasi, Sheppe, and Peterson.

Next up for the Eagles is another importat two-game series Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 down island against the Victoria Admirals and Victoria Racquet Club Kings.

