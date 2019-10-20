North Island Atom Eagles fall to Nanaimo Clippers at home

The Eagles put in some solid shifts over three tough periods.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Atom Eagles fell 10-1 to the Nanaimo Clippers B1 team on Saturday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The scoreboard may have been a little lopsided by the end of the third period, but the North Island Atom Eagles continued to show improvements as a team.

The Eagles faced off against the Nanaimo Clippers B1 team on Saturday afternoon at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, and they managed to hold off the Clippers for most of first period, until Tucker Mlazgar converted with 1:05 left on the clock to open the scoring.

The Eagles came out after the break looking to tie the game up in the second, but the Clippers were the ones who took over offensively, scoring four unanswered goals courtesy of Duncan Swain, Mlazgar, Chase Shahi, and Blake Thompson to make it 5-0 going into the third.

The Clippers continued to score from there, adding five more goals to the scoreboard in the final period thanks to Thompson, Mlazgar, Olen Johensen-Paugh, Jack Worden and Micah MacNeal.

Down 10-0, the Eagles refused to quit and managed to get a little bit of revenge when Axen Peterson found the back of the net with only 20 seconds left, assisted by Linden Tomasi, to ruin the Clippers’ goaltender Colby Furness’ shutout.

The Eagles will continue to learn new skills this season and grow as players out on the ice.

