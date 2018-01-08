STACEY PATTERSON PHOTO The North Island Atom Eagles took fourth place at their Christmas break tournament.

North Island Atom Eagles place fourth in Christmas break tournament

“All the players have made huge improvements this season.”

The North Island Atom Eagles travelled to Comox Valley to compete in their Christmas break tournament, and they came back home with a very solid fourth place showing.

The Eagles had their first game on Jan. 5 against the hometown Comox Valley Chiefs, which they ended up winning 9-6, thanks to goals in all three periods from captain Rylan Krawietz (x2), Carter Henschke, Dakota Knighton (x2), Kyle Rushton (x2), Maddox Peterson, Tanner Livingston.

In their second game of the tournament later that night, The Eagles fell 3-2 to the Cowichan Valley Capitals with their lone two goals coming from Knighton and Isabella Stewart.

The next day, The Eagles first faced off against the very tough Powell River Kings, falling 8-0, and then dropping their second game 4-2 against the Oceanside Generals. The Eagles two goals were courtesy of Henschke and Krawietz.

The Eagles then went to battle Jan. 7 against the Capitals, and they ended up hammering them 8-1 thanks to goals from Maddy Jorgensen, Krawietz (x3), Knighton (x2), and Rushton (x2).

“All the players have made huge improvements this season and it showed when they played maybe their best team game of the season beating Cowichan Valley to earn fourth place and getting redemption on two previous losses to Cowichan Valley,” said head coach Dennis Foster, who added Krawietz was also awarded the Minor Hockey player of the game for the Victoria Royals on Friday night.

