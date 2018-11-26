North Island Atom Eagles win big over Comox Valley Chiefs in Port McNeill

The Eagles are off to a great start this season, going 2-1 so far.

The North Island Atom Eagles came out on top Saturday morning against the visiting Comox Valley Chiefs, in what was a dominate performance at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The Chiefs opened the scoring at 14:16 of the first period, but the Eagles quickly responded with a goal of their own just 14 seconds later to tie it up, thanks to Tyce Manke.

Captain Kyle Rushton would score the go-ahead goal for the Eagles at 7:13, and then the team would go on to add three more goals in the second and third period, courtesy of Carter Henschke (x2) and Dakota Knighton to claim a 5-2 victory over the Chiefs.

The Eagles are off to a great start this season, going 2-1 so far. Their next home game is Dec. 8 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy at 2:30 p.m. against the visiting Victoria Ice Hawks.