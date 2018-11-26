TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The North Island Atom Eagles defeated the Comox Valley Chiefs 5-2 at the Chilton Arena in Port McNeill.

North Island Atom Eagles win big over Comox Valley Chiefs in Port McNeill

The North Island Atom Eagles came out on top Saturday morning against the visiting Comox Valley Chiefs, in what was a dominate performance at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The Chiefs opened the scoring at 14:16 of the first period, but the Eagles quickly responded with a goal of their own just 14 seconds later to tie it up, thanks to Tyce Manke.

Captain Kyle Rushton would score the go-ahead goal for the Eagles at 7:13, and then the team would go on to add three more goals in the second and third period, courtesy of Carter Henschke (x2) and Dakota Knighton to claim a 5-2 victory over the Chiefs.

The Eagles are off to a great start this season, going 2-1 so far. Their next home game is Dec. 8 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy at 2:30 p.m. against the visiting Victoria Ice Hawks.

 

