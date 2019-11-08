GAZETTE FILE PHOTO OF NORTH ISLAND ATOM EAGLES The North Island Atom Eagles won their first game of the preseason on Nov. 2 against the Comox Valley B Chiefs.

North Island Atom Eagles win first game of the preseason

Look for the Eagles to play either Tier 3 or Tier 4 once the regular season starts up.

The North Island Atom Eagles picked up their first win of the preseason Nov. 2 at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill against the Comox Valley B Chiefs, and it turned out to be quite the high scoring affair.

The Eagles scored six goals over three periods courtesy of Linden Tomasi, Axen Peterson (x3), Rylan Turgeon, and Caleb Lansdowne, with assists going to Peterson, Cameron Sheppe (x2), Lansdowne, Ava Santin, Tomasi (x2), Scarlett Sawyer (x2), and Johan Topfer, while the Chiefs only knocked the puck past Eagles’ goaltender Drake Brooks twice.

Look for the Eagles to play either Tier 3 or Tier 4 once the regular season starts up.

