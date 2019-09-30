North Island Bantam Eagles go 4-0 in preseason tiering

The North Island Bantam Eagles continue to steamroll their opponents during preseason tiering.

The Eagles travelled down island to face off against the Peninsula Eagles, and this game ended up not being close whatsoever.

The Eagles hammered the Peninsula Eagles over three straight periods, coming away with a blowout 14-0 victory to show for their efforts.

Goals were scored by Kale Hunt (x3), Tye Morash (x3), Jack Barrett, Zach Spafford (x2), Landon Turgeon (x2), William Grant, Jonah Johnson, and Adam Russell.

Assists went to Aren Kufaas, Spafford, Garrett Beek (x2), Russell, Hunt (x2), and Grant.

The Eagles would then face off against the Kerry Park Islanders the next day, and this game was a little closer, but still ended 9-3 for the Eagles. Statistics were not available as of presstime.

So far, the Eagles have posted a stellar 4-0 run during preseason tiering (they also won their exhibition game against the Tier 1 Comox Valley Chiefs), dominating all of their opponents with solid team play and scoring coming from every line.

Goaltender Logan Lamothe has also looked strong in the net as the season progresses, as he has posted two shutouts already.

After the game, head coach Glenn Moore said that “Anytime you come home from the weekend on the road with two wins, it’s a positive step in the direction we want to go.”

Moore continued, noting that in Saturday’s game the coaches were able to “mix things up and see some of the options that we can use as the season starts and the games start to get tougher.”

He added that by changing things up and trying new combinations, “all of our forwards have now scored a goal this season.”

Moore was also proud of the how the team responded in Sunday’s game, which he said was a hard hitting, chippy affair.

“It was the first time this season our first year guys had played in such a game, and I thought they handled themselves very well. We had a few too many undisciplined penalties, which we are going to have to eliminate from our game if we hope to be successful as the season goes on.”

All told, Moore feels these kind of lessons are “all a part of growth for a team. I’m super happy about how the team is coming together and how the team’s camaraderie is growing.”

