The North Island Bantam Eagles won the Tier 2 league banner with a win over the Nanaimo Clippers down island on Sunday. (Anthony Bucci Photography)

North Island Bantam Eagles ice Clippers, clinch Tier 2 league banner

“We will enjoy the moment for now, but… it’s back to work on Tuesday”

While a snowstorm may have cancelled one of the North Island Bantam Eagles last two games of the season, it didn’t stop the team from travelling down island and coming back home as champions.

The Eagles, sporting a division leading 11-1 record, had a date with the middle of the pack Tier 2 Nanaimo Clippers (4-4 record) at the NIC arena on Sunday afternoon, and did they ever come out firing early and often.

Landon Turgeon would find the back of the net with 36 seconds left in the first period, and then Zach Spafford converted at 13:29 of the second to make it 2-0.

The Clippers returned fire on the power play at 12:29 thanks to Ryder Lynch, assisted by Manav Kandola, but Spafford would score again with 37 lefts on the clock to give them back the two-goal lead (Spafford finished the regular season with 26 goals in 19 games).

Into the third period the game went, and Lynch managed to pick up his second goal of the game at 17:38 to once again bring them within one of tying the game.

That was it for the Clippers, though, as Turgeon poured on the offence by scoring back to back goals at 6:33 and 3:51, assists going to Spafford and Jack Barrett, and the Eagles cruised to a strong 5-2 victory, clinching the Tier 2 league banner in the process.

All told, the Eagles finished the season with a 12-1 record, scoring 71 goals for while their goaltender Logan Lamothe allowed only 33 goals against (lowest goals against average in the entire Tier 2 division).

After the game, head coach Glenn Moore noted that it seems to be a common theme this season “where we are battling something — this weekend it was illness, as a couple of our guys were under the weather.”

Despite some players not feeling 100 per cent, Moore said that having a full lineup “enabled us to keep combinations together and get rolling right off the opening puck drop. We did a lot of very good things in all zones of the ice and we were able to finish off the regular season with a strong game and secure the banner.”

He added the team hasn’t really talked much about winning the league banner, mainly because they know “it’s not our ultimate goal. Instead of having a yard sale of gear after the game, the boys went back to the dressing room where we talked about it briefly. We will enjoy the moment for now, but with playoffs starting next weekend, we know it’s back to work on Tuesday.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Comox Valley Chiefs smash North Island Eagles, clinch Peewee Tier 3 league banner

Just Posted

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: North Island beauty

“don’t forget to look up and observe the beauty of the whole North Island”

LETTER: Miles put on the car causes North Island driver to reflect

“Up here in Port McNeill we are so blessed with nature’s tranquillity all around us”

Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast

The first farms to be removed were those in closest to the Ahta and Viner Rivers.

North Island Concert Society: Marc Atkinson Trio coming to the Civic Centre

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

VIDEO: Comox Valley Chiefs smash North Island Eagles, clinch Peewee Tier 3 league banner

The Eagles got off to a slow start in the first period while the Chiefs were skating hard.

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Most Read