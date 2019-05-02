North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Register now for the 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge and you will help support First Nations students entering North Island College.

This year’s challenge takes place June 7 in Campbell River at the Storey Creek Golf Club.

“The Golf Challenge is a wonderfully successful event that supports Aboriginal students and their dreams of pursuing post-secondary education,” said Dallas Smith, president of the Nanwakolas Council. “I’m very proud we have raised $113,000 for students over six years, and I hope we can bring that total to even more this year.”

Proceeds go to the TL’axsam Memorial Bursary Endowment to support First Nation students entering NIC. The endowment was established in 2012 to honour the late Comox Valley MLA Stan Hagen, whose contributions to the community are commemorated by the Golf Challenge each year.

In 2018, the bursary went to Catriona Nelson an aspiring nurse and community volunteer in her first year of NIC’s Health Care Assistant certificate program.

“It’s an honour to support First Nation students like Catriona through this golf tournament each year,” said Randall Heidt, NIC’s vice-president of strategic initiatives, “Thanks to the hard work of the Nanwakolas Council, sponsors and participants are able to contribute to Aboriginal education in a fun, active and engaging way.”

Space is limited for the 2019 Nanwakolas Corporate Golf Challenge. To register or sponsor the event, email Curtis Wilson at curtiswilson@nanwakolas.com.

The Nanwakolas Council would like to thank event sponsors Capacity Forest Management Ltd., Mike Hamilton Logging, TimberWest Forest Corp., Western Forest Products Inc., Chan Nowosad Boates Chartered Professional Accountants, WWW Timber Products Ltd, Terminal Forest Products, Northwest Hardwoods Canada, and Interfor Corp. as well as Moeller Matthews Chartered Professional Accountants, A & A Trading Ltd., Discovery Harbour Marina, Grieg Seafood Canada, Ocean Pacific Marine Supply and Boatyard, Nyrstar, Blue Thunder Contracting, MOWI, Atlegay Fisheries, REHN Enterprises, Cermaq Canada and North Island College for their support.

The Nanwakolas Council is made of six members First Nations with traditional territories on Northern Vancouver Island and BC’s South Central Coast. It supports member First Nations in land and marine resource management and resource-based economic development activities.

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 25 years. It is dedicated to supporting NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equipping classrooms with current technology and ensuring the best possible learning facilities are accessible across the region.