North Island Eagles Alumni defeat North Island Midget Eagles in Gazette Hamper hockey game

The eighth annual Hamper Game was held at the Chilton Regional Arena on Saturday night in Port McNeill, and it once again featured fathers and sons playing side by side, old teammates reuniting, and a rugged group of Eagles’ Alumni who put on an exciting show for everyone that came out to watch and cheer them on against the Midgets. The game ended 9-6 for the Alumni, and it was another fun-filled night of fast-paced hockey for a great cause.

The hamper game raised cash, food and toy donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. The 50/50 proceeds from the game and a loaded truck of food and toys were sent to the Lions Club for the Gazette hampers.