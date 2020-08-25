The North Island Eagles executive have officially announced the 2020-2021 coaching staff. (North Island Eagles logo)

North Island Eagles announce coaches for upcoming minor rep hockey season

‘As an executive we have decided to focus on player and goalie development this season’

The North Island Eagles executive has chosen head coaches for the new season.

“We are getting so excited about [the] season and we are very grateful for the coaches that have stepped up and have big plans for player development this season,” stated the executive in a social media post.

Hockey coaches for the minor rep season are as follows:

U11 (Atom Development) – Dave Sawyer;

U13 (Pee Wee) – Al Rushton;

U15 (Bantam) – Glenn Moore; and

U17 (Midget) – Mike Bell.

Also, there will be a special coaching position added to the program this year.

Goalie Development – Ryan Handley.

“As an executive we have decided to focus on player and goalie development this season,” stated the social media post. “We are grateful to Ryan for accepting the role of Goalie Development and will be working towards supporting goalie growth in every division. We have purchased new training tools for on and off the ice. Regardless of how the season will play out we believe the players will benefit from a solid season of conditioning and development on and off the ice.”

Tryouts for Pee Wee, Bantam, and Midget will be held Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Atom Development will see some changes this year with the implementation of the Atom Pathways program.

