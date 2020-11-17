North Island Eagles continue to rack up big wins

All four North Island Eagles rep hockey teams played games on the weekend.

U11 Eagles talk with the coaching staff before their game against Comox. (Submitted photo)

All four of the North Island Eagles rep hockey teams played games last weekend.

The U11 (atom) Eagles faced off against the Comox Valley B Chiefs down island, and did they ever pound on the Chiefs in the Saturday afternoon game.

The Eagles ended up scoring 11 goals over three periods, courtesy of Rylan Turgeon (x4), Mattias Charlie (x2), Silas Aman, Caleb Lansdowne, Scarlett Sawyer (x2), and Jaxson Rutherford. Assists went to Turgeon, Jakob Pashley, Rutherford, Rinse Topfer, Mason Corbett, and Ryan Allen.

The Chiefs only netted four goals thanks to Kai Seymour, Elliot Moore (x2), and Cameron Thompson, with Eagles’ goaltender Matthew Ashford stopping the rest of the shots to ensure the victory.

The rematch on Sunday was a lot closer, but the Eagles managed to score the game winner (5-4) with only eight seconds left on the clock in the third period. Eagles’ goals were scored by Turgeon, Che Santin (x3), and Lansdowne, assists going to Pierce Darwin (x2), Lansdowne (x2), and Santin.

Chiefs’ goals were scored by Meekah Churchill, Landon Davidge, Seymour, and Jackson Bruce. Assists went to Thompson and Elias Dry.

***

The U12 (peewee) Eagles also played the Chiefs on Saturday, winning 7-1. Game stats were not available as of press time.

***

The U15 (bantam) Eagles played on home ice for the first time this season, and they were ready to go against the Tier 2 Victoria Racquet Club Kings.

The Eagles hammered the Kings with eight goals over three periods thanks to Rylan Krawietz, Zach Spafford (x4), Robert Walkus, Jonah Johnson, and Lucca Stewart. Assists went to Spafford (x2), Maddy Jorgenson, Jack Barrett (x2), Yuri Noel, Landon Turgeon, Stewart (x2), Christopher Topfer (x2), and Adam Russell.

The Kings only scored twice on Eagles’ goaltender Lucas Handley all game (Liam Hoole and Quinn Cramb). Assists on the goals went to Dylan Duquette, Jack McQueen, and Matthew Webb.

The rematch on Sunday was much closer. The Eagles ended up winning 7-5 with goaltender Logan Lamothe between the pipes. Eagles’ goals were scored by Johnson (x2), Spafford (x2), Barrett, Topfer, and Turgeon, assists going to Russell, Barrett (x2), Spafford, Turgeon, Johnson, Krawietz, and Stewart (x3).

Kings’s goals were scored by Hoole, Dylan Patterson (x2), Cramb, and Webb. Assists went to Cramb and Patterson.

***

The U18 (midget) Eagles played two games against the Tier 2 Nanaimo Clippers. Stats weren’t available as of press time.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.