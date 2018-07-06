North Island Eagles Executive announce head coaches for 2018-2019 season

“We’re lucky to have had more then four dedicated coaches step up to offer their services…”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port McNeill’s Trent Beek carries the puck down the ice last season for the North Island Midget Eagles.

The North Island Eagles Executive has officially announced the head coaches for the upcoming 2018-2019 minor hockey season.

“We’re lucky to have had more then four dedicated coaches step up to offer their services and decisions like this are never easy but the executive is excited to share this seasons line up!” wrote Co-President Tanya Spafford in a post on the Eagles official Facebook page.

Spafford then listed the head coaches for each age group, which are as follows:

Atom Development – Al Rushton;

Pee Wee – Dave Stewart;

Bantam- Ryan Handley; and

Midget – Marty Gage.

“It’s going to be a great season!” added Spafford.