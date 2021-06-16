North Island Eagles give update on the upcoming 2021-2022 season

The North Island Eagles minor rep hockey teams are getting ready for the upcoming season.
After a disastrious 2020-2021 season that was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles organization is looking to rebound this year in a few key areas, namely:
1. The Eagles are looking at a full upcoming regular season, with spectators and all;
2. Coach applications are available at http://www.triporthockey.ca/ and need to be submitted by June 16;
3. Registration to play will be available online and at the July 12-16 camp in Port McNeill.
4. Combine Testing will take place Sept. 11 for everyone trying out (more details to follow – may happen in Port Alice again);
5. Tryouts to play for the Eagles begins Sept. 13;
6. Atom Development (U11) will start the week of Sept. 20, following the Atom Pathways program;
7. The first tiering games of the season are expected to begin Sept. 25-26 for U13-U18; and
8. The upcoming season will continue to focus on player and goalie development.
