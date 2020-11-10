The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

North Island Eagles hit the ice for exhibition play to kickoff season

The U11 (atoms) and the U18 (midgets) rep teams played on home ice this weekend.

It was a triumphant return to the ice for rep hockey.

It hasn’t been an easy start thanks to COVID-19, but the North Island Eagles finally got their first taste of hockey this season, thanks to exhibition games being held on the weekend.

The U11 Eagles (atom) squared off against the Comox Valley B Chiefs on Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, and it was the Chiefs who scored first at 12:43 thanks to Jackson Bruce, assist going to Kai Seymour.

That was it for the Chiefs though, as the Eagles came storming back down the ice and put the puck in the net at 7:53 courtesy of Mason Corbett.

The game remained tied going into the third, and that was when Mattias Charlie scored at 14:58 to take the lead. Rylan Turgeon then scored after that at 12:24, Caleb Lansdowne found the back of the net at 2:54, and Pierce Darwin picked up his first goal of the game with 12 seconds left to give them a big 5-1 win. Assists on the last three goals went to Che Santin, Turgeon, and Charlie.

In other news, the U18 Eagles (midget) faced the Oceanside Generals on Saturday and Sunday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill. The Eagles lost 7-4 on Saturday, with goals coming from Mason Northey, Matthew Datos, Mannie Browne, and Garrett Beek. Assists went to Jayden Bucci, Keenan Jack, and Josh Nielsen.

The rematch on Sunday also ended 7-3 for the Generals. Connor Van Will (x2) and Tyler Roper scored for the Eagles, assists going to Datos, William Grant, and Nielsen.

The U15 Eagles (bantam) also played down island on the weekend, but no stats were available as of press time.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The North Island U11 (atom) Eagles huddle up before an exhibition game against Comox Valley on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The North Island U11 (atom) Eagles huddle up before an exhibition game against Comox Valley on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97
Next story
House league hockey is back at the North Island rinks for another season

Just Posted

A rainbow frames the newly acquired Mars Rustler transport boat. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
k’awat’si Marine Transport celebrates a growing fleet with a blessing from community

Boat launches k’awat’si Marine Transport into freight transport

Byng Road was shut down due to a motor vehicle incident Monday night. (Maurice Wadhams / Facebook photo)
UPDATE: No tickets issued by Port Hardy RCMP after motor vehicle incident on Byng Road

Port Hardy Fire Rescue, RCMP, and emergency personnel were all on scene.

The Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)
Nurse shortage forced Port Alice Health Centre to close all day on Nov. 7

Island Health sincerely apologized for any inconvenience.

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy aquatic centre’s Dry-O-Tron is in need of fixing

Port Hardy council approved spending $8,000 from general surplus for repairs.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

The North Island Atom Eagles won on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
North Island Eagles hit the ice for exhibition play to kickoff season

The U11 (atoms) and the U18 (midgets) rep teams played on home ice this weekend.

Most Read