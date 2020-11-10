North Island Eagles hit the ice for exhibition play to kickoff season

The U11 (atoms) and the U18 (midgets) rep teams played on home ice this weekend.

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)

It was a triumphant return to the ice for rep hockey.

It hasn’t been an easy start thanks to COVID-19, but the North Island Eagles finally got their first taste of hockey this season, thanks to exhibition games being held on the weekend.

The U11 Eagles (atom) squared off against the Comox Valley B Chiefs on Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, and it was the Chiefs who scored first at 12:43 thanks to Jackson Bruce, assist going to Kai Seymour.

That was it for the Chiefs though, as the Eagles came storming back down the ice and put the puck in the net at 7:53 courtesy of Mason Corbett.

The game remained tied going into the third, and that was when Mattias Charlie scored at 14:58 to take the lead. Rylan Turgeon then scored after that at 12:24, Caleb Lansdowne found the back of the net at 2:54, and Pierce Darwin picked up his first goal of the game with 12 seconds left to give them a big 5-1 win. Assists on the last three goals went to Che Santin, Turgeon, and Charlie.

In other news, the U18 Eagles (midget) faced the Oceanside Generals on Saturday and Sunday at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill. The Eagles lost 7-4 on Saturday, with goals coming from Mason Northey, Matthew Datos, Mannie Browne, and Garrett Beek. Assists went to Jayden Bucci, Keenan Jack, and Josh Nielsen.

The rematch on Sunday also ended 7-3 for the Generals. Connor Van Will (x2) and Tyler Roper scored for the Eagles, assists going to Datos, William Grant, and Nielsen.

The U15 Eagles (bantam) also played down island on the weekend, but no stats were available as of press time.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.