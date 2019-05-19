North Island Eagles minor rep ockey organization hand out year-end awards in Port McNeill

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

SUBMITTED PHOTOS The North Island Eagles minor rep hockey organization handed out its year-end awards last month at Sunset Elementary School in Port McNeill.

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

Not only did the North Island Peewee Eagles and the North Island Bantam Eagles win banners this year, the bantams also received silver medals at the Tier 3 BC Championships, losing only once all tournament to the Mission Stars in the gold medal game.

The Eagles organization got together and gave out its year-end awards at a banquet at Sunset Elementary School last month.

Results are as follows:

Most Dedicated Medal:

Atom – Matt Mercer;

Peewee – Lucca Stewart;

Bantam – Kai Verbrugge;

Bantam – Garrett Beek.

Most Improved Medal:

Atom – Tyce Manke;

Peewee – Maddie Jorgenson;

Bantam – Liam Norman.

Most Sportsmanlike Medal:

Atom – Jessica Blodgett;

Peewee – Isaiah Therrien;

Bantam – Tyler Roper.

Most Improved Trophy:

Atom – Orrick McCart;

Peewee – Bryson Hall;

Bantam – Mannie Browne.

Most Sportsmanlike Trophy:

Atom – Joey Jorgenson;

Peewee Maddox Peterson;

Bantam – William Grant.

Most Valuable Trophy:

Atom – Kyle Rushton;

Peewee – Jack Barrett;

Peewee – Zach Spafford;

Bantam – Griffin Handley.

Unsung hero:

Peewee – Logan Lamothe.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter