North Island Eagles select head coaches for upcoming season

“We appreciate the commitment each of you make to the club and to your teams”

The North Island Eagles minor rep hockey organization is gearing up for another awesome year of hockey once summer ends, and they have some exciting news about the upcoming season.

“First, we have added a new position to our executive this year,” wrote Eagles Executive Tanya Spafford on the organization’s social media.

“Kevin Livingston has agreed to step up as our Development Coordinator for the Eagles Club. He is already working on plans to help each team set personal and team goals, and will be working towards continually helping our players become stronger and assisting our coaches in team development.”

She added that Dave Stewart “will be working along side Kevin to support and mentor each team. Lots of great competitive hockey experience between these two that we can benefit from!”

Spafford then added she wanted to thank every person who has stepped up and agreed to coach this upcoming season. “We appreciate the commitment each of you make to the club and to your teams.”

Coaches for the 2019-2020 season are as follows:

Atom Development – Shay Peterson;

Pee Wee – Al Rushton;

Bantam – Glenn Moore; and

Midget – Ryan Handley.

“It’s going to be a fantastic season of our favourite sport and we can’t wait to see you all back out on the ice,” concluded Spafford.

