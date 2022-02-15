North Island Eagles logo

North Island Eagles logo

North Island Eagles teams all advance to VIAHA semi-final playoffs

Port Hardy is hosting the Tier 3 U18 BC Championship this March

All three North Island Eagles minor rep hockey teams have advanced to the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Tier 3 semi-final playoffs.

The U13 Eagles won all three of their round robin playoff games, defeating the Powell River Kings 7-3 down island on Feb. 6, beating the Nanaimo Clippers 6-3 on Feb. 12 on home ice, and then earning their final win over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 6-4 on Feb. 13 once again at home.

The U15 Eagles played two round robin playoff games, tying the Oceanside Generals 4-4 on Feb. 5 and then defeating the Powell River Kings 5-1 on Feb. 12 to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

The U18 Eagles tied both of their round robin playoff games, one against the Powell River Kings on Feb. 5 and the other against the Oceanside Generals on Feb. 13, to keep their playoff run alive.

Port Hardy is hosting the Tier 3 U18 BC Championship this March.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey

Previous story
Superpowers of women’s hockey set for another gold medal Olympic collision

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

North Island-Powell River MP asks about the GIS one-time payment during Question Period on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy Youtube.
GIS one-time payment coming earlier for affected seniors

North Island Eagles logo
North Island Eagles teams all advance to VIAHA semi-final playoffs

The District of Port Hardy saw a -5.6 decline in population from 2016 to 2021. (Gazette file photo)
Tri-Port communities show growth and loss in latest census population statistics