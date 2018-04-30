North Island Loggers Golf Tournament returns June 16-17

“Last year we gave out six $750 scholarships and we will be doing the same again this year,”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Scott Mitchell watches his putt approach the hole on the ninth green at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club during the 2016 Logger’s Golf Tournament.

The annual North Island Loggers Golf Tournament will be returning to the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club June 16-17.

“We had 156 golfers last year, and it was our biggest yet,” said North Island Loggers Golf Committee member Bill Gray.

The tournament has been going on for over 30 years, and it’s one of the longest running golf tournaments on Vancouver Island.

“Last year we gave out six $750 scholarships and we will be doing the same again this year,” Gray said, adding that a good “chunk of the money” from last year went to the Woss first responders who attended the Englewood Logging Train accident. “We’ve handed out approximately 24 scholarships over the last four years, and considerable other money to people who needed assistance.”

Gray noted the tournament will have two tee off times on Saturday, one at 8:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m., and one on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. The tournament is a shotgun scramble, six people per team, and best ball format.

“We appreciate all the continued support from the community,” added Gray.

To sign up to play in this year’s North Island Loggers Golf Tournament, please contact Gray at 250-230-0711, Lito Pineda at 250-230-5486, Cecil Morton at 250-949-6286, or Scott Mitchell at 250-230-1782.