North Island minor hockey clubs host Heath Dennison Power Skating Clinic

U7-U9 players and coaches wrap up their two day session with Heath Dennison. (Submitted - Nicki Ranger)

Port Hardy Minor Hockey, along with Port McNeill Minor Hockey and the Tri-Port Wild female program, co-hosted the Heath Dennison Power Skating Clinic for recreational minor hockey players in the North Island.

Heath Dennison held a two-day power skating clinic on Oct. 2-3 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy for players up to U15 age. Dennison worked with players in two groups to help improve their stride, skating skills and confidence for hockey.

Registration for this clinic quickly sold out and 35 players participated over the two-day program. Coaches were able to participate in a special coaches only session to develop their instructional skills for the season.

