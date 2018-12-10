TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Peewee Eagles held on to defeat the Powell River Kings on Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy.

North Island Peewee Eagles dethrone Powell River Kings at Cruickshank Arena in Port Hardy

With the gritty win, the Eagles improved their tier two division league play record to 3-4-1.

The North Island Peewee Eagles continue to persevere in the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s tier two division, taking down the very tough Powell River Kings at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy on Saturday.

The Eagles would get out to an early lead in the first period thanks to back to back goals from Jack Barrett, both assisted by Zach Spafford, but the Kings would answer back with a goal of their own in the second period, courtesy of Tyler Durant, to cut the lead to one.

That was as close as the game would get though, as the Eagles would return fire after that point, with Spafford coming up clutch and scoring a hat trick (assists went to Barrett and Bella Stewart) and Logan Lamothe standing tall in the goaltender’s crease, stopping tough shots at crucial times for the Eagles.

After the game, assistant coach Dennis Foster said while the Kings definitely came ready to play, the Eagles were a bit under the weather. “A lot of kids were fighting the flu and it took a bit to get the score board in our favour.”

Foster noted that despite the flu bug, “The Eagles persevered and came out with the win. Thanks to everyone that came out and supported our kids in a great, hard fought battle.”

With the gritty win, the Eagles improved their tier two division league play record to 3-4-1.

The Eagles will be back in action at home on Jan. 12 at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy at 4:15 p.m. against the Victoria Racquet Club Kings.

