North Island Peewee Eagles dominate Cowichan Valley Capitals at Cruickshank Arena

The North Island Peewee Eagles have bounced back in a big way after a tough loss at home to the Sooke Thunderbirds.

The Eagles recently went 1-1 on the road, hammering the Victoria Admirals 7-1 and then falling to the Tier 2 Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 before coming home for another league game last Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy against the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The game against the Capitals wasn’t close at all, as the Eagles pounded them with seven goals over three periods courtesy of Travyn Foster (x2), William Harrison, Carter Henschke, Kyle Rushton, Dakota Knighton and Maddox Peterson. Assists went to Yuri Noel (x2), Peterson (x2), Tanner Livingston (x3), Rushton, Jayce Cheetham, and Foster.

The Capitals managed to get a couple of shots past Eagles’ goaltender Matt Mercer (goals were scored by Caelan Smith-Richards and Marcus Parmar, assists going to Cruz Lendrum and Cole Byrne) but that was it for them offensively as the Eagles skated away with the big 7-2 win.

The Eagles are currently sitting in second place in the Tier 3 division with a strong 6-2 record, only one point back from first. Next up for the Eagles is a two-game series down island Dec. 14-15 against the Oceanside Generals and the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

