Eagles fell to Kerry Park 9-5 and then defeated Nanaimo 4-1 at home.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Peewee Eagles fell 9-5 to the Kerry Park Islanders and then beat the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 the next day.

The North Island Peewee Eagles went 1-1 on the weekend, losing 9-5 to the Kerry Park Islanders on Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, before turning things around and soundly defeating the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 on Sunday at the same rink.

Check out some great action shots from the games.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter