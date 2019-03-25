STACEY PATTERSON PHOTO The North Island Peewee Eagles won two games and lost two games at the Tier 3 Championships in Powell River.

North Island Peewee Eagles go 2-2 at Tier 3 Championships in Powell River

All told, it was a pretty successful season for the North Island Peewee Eagles.

After defeating the Quesnel Thunder 6-5 on Sunday a the Tier 3 Peewee Championships in Powell River, the North Island Peewee Eagles faced off against the Dawson Creek Canucks the next day.

The game was wild affair, with the Eagles scoring 10 goals courtesy of Zach Spafford (x4), Jack Barrett (x5), and Landon Turgeon, but it was the Canucks who ultimately came out on top 12-10.

The Eagles third game of the series was later that same day against the Whistler Winterhawks, and this one was another tough game for them.

The Eagles would score four goals over three periods thanks to Spafford, Barrett, Turgeon and Tanner Livingston, but the Winterhawks were able to convert seven times to take home the victory.

After dropping two straight games, the Eagles needed to regroup and refocus before facing Castlegar, and the time recuperating paid off as they went on to win 7-4 with goals coming from Barrett (x4), Lucca Stewart, Rylan Krawietz, and Spafford.

Even though they won their last game, the Eagles ended up finishing in fifth place thanks to the Thunder tying one of their last games, and were eliminated from the tournament.

All told, it was a pretty successful season for the Eagles. They were competitive all season in Tier 2, and they won the Tier 3 playoff banner.

