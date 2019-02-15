North Island Peewee Eagles win back to back games, move on to semi-final showdown

The Eagles are back Feb. 17 in a semi-final matchup against the Peninsula Eagles in Port McNeill.

The North Island Peewee Eagles run towards a Tier 3 playoff banner continues to gain steam.

The Eagles had back to back playoff games they needed to win to advance to a semi-final showdown against the Peninsula Eagles, and did they ever come through under pressure.

The Eagles travelled to Powell River Feb. 9 for their first game of the series against the Kings, where sniper Jack Barrett ended up scoring five goals over three periods (assists went to Bella Stewart, Lucca Stewart, and Zach Spafford), to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead late in the third period.

The Eagles wouldn’t be able to hold the lead though, as the Kings pushed hard and ended up scoring at 8:53 to tie it back up.

With 21 seconds left on the clock, the Kings had pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, and it was Spafford who picked up the puck and scored the empty netter to give the Eagles a thrilling 6-5 victory.

There was no time to relax after the win, as the Eagles had a game the very next day against the Campbell River Tyees.

This game went a little different than the one against the Kings.

The Eagles hammered the Tyees with numerous goals over three periods, courtesy of Barrett (x5), Isaiah Therrien, Landon Turgeon, Spafford (x3), and Lucca Stewart (x2), assists going to Lucca Stewart (x7), Spafford (x3), Barrett (x3), Rylan Krawietz, and Maddy Jorgenson, as they skated away with a blowout 12-4 win.

The Eagles were back in action Feb. 17 in a semi-final matchup against the Peninsula Eagles, but due to the North Island Gazette’s early press deadline thanks to the family day holiday, results from the game will be in the Feb. 27 edition.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond
Next story
North Island Bantam Eagles hammer Nanaimo Clippers, finish playoffs strong

Just Posted

Port Hardy Volleyball club requests funding from Port Hardy council

The sport of Volleyball is alive and well in the North Island,… Continue reading

North Island Seniors Housing Foundation takes the next step towards getting Trustee Road land

Seniors rejoice, Port Hardy council is very much in favour of helping… Continue reading

Should aquaculture programs be offered at North Island College in Port Hardy?

“I think it would be very timely to have an aquaculture program”

Island Health issues press release regarding Port Alice Health Centre service changes

Island Health will be hosting a community meeting in Port Alice Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the rec centre.

Vancouver Island Regional Library wants to team up with the Town of Port McNeill to build a new multi-use facility

“A new library for the town, as you know, will quickly become an exciting hub of literacy”

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Committee member Russell Murray talks Oscar Hickes memorial hockey tournament

Oscar Hickes is taking place in Port Alice at the Doug Bondue Arena March 28-31.

LETTER: Is BC Hydro’s Step Two rate discriminatory?

“This charge is strictly a penalty and has nothing to do with the cost of energy.”

North Island Bantam Eagles hammer Nanaimo Clippers, finish playoffs strong

The Eagles wasted no time coming out and firing on the Clippers in the Feb. 9 game.

North Island Peewee Eagles win back to back games, move on to semi-final showdown

The Eagles are back Feb. 17 in a semi-final matchup against the Peninsula Eagles in Port McNeill.

Most Read