TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The North Island Peewee Eagles defeated the Oceanside Generals 8-2 on Sunday in Port McNeill.

North Island Peewee Eagles win four straight to start regular season

The Eagles played a two-game series on the weekend against the Oceanside Generals.

It’s been quite the hot start for the North Island Peewee Eagles.

After posting an average 2-3 record in preseason tiering, scoring 17 goals for and 19 goals against, the Eagles qualified for VIAHA’s Tier 3 division this season, and they’ve been on fire ever since.

The Eagles handily won their first two league games on the road (6-2 over Sooke and 3-1 over Cowichan Valley) before travelling back home for a two-game series on the weekend against the Oceanside Generals at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

While the Eagles came out flying on Saturday, the Generals were more than ready for them and it was a back and forth war between two tough teams.

It was the Eagles who got out to an early lead at 13:52 thanks to Captain Rylan Krawietz putting the puck in the net (assists went to Kyle Rushton and Carter Henschke).

The Eagles continued to score from there, as Maddox Peterson fired the puck home at 7:37 (assists going to Travyn Foster and Yuri Noel) and then Foster found the back of the net at 7:23 (assist going to Noel) to make it 3-0.

The Generals would dig in deep from that point and worked hard to make a game of it. Braeyan Newans scored at 4:42, and then Evan Bonthuis scored at 16:32 of the second period (assisted by Peyton O’Connell and Newans) to bring them within one of tying the game.

The Eagles, however, would answer back at 9:10 thanks to Peterson getting the feed from Maddy Jorgenson and Bella Stewart and then shooting the puck home to make it 4-2.

The Generals converted at 2:38 from Newans (assisted by O’Connell and Maddox Yochim) to make it 4-3, and then managed to score one more with 11 seconds on the clock thanks Jakob Churchill that tied the game 4-4.

Both teams were looking to score the game-winning goal early on in the third period, but it was Tanner Livingston who played the role of the hero by scoring at 18:32 (assisted by Henschke and Rushton) to give them back the lead.

Goaltender Matt Mercer shut the door from that point on, and the Eagles managed to hold on to take home a thrilling 5-4 win.

The rematch on Sunday wasn’t anywhere near as close as Saturday’s game.

The Eagles hammered the Generals with eight goals over three periods thanks to Henschke, Dakota Knighton x3, Jorgenson, Krawietz x2, and Foster. Assists went to Bryce Cote, Tyce Manke, Henschke x2, Noel, Peterson, and Jayce Cheetham (x2),

After the game, assistant coach Kevin Livingston said the coaching staff is “very pleased with how things have gone to start the regular season,” adding that “The kids have worked very hard throughout practices and have bought into the way we want them to play. Their hard work and dedication to our systems has led to their success.”

Livingston noted he thinks the Port Alberni Thanksgiving tournament was a big turning point for the team. “We played some tough competition and things turned around for us, winning the last game of the tournament.”

The coaching staff has also switched the lines up a bit.

“With the addition of Bella Stewart to our defence, it has made us even stronger,” stated Livingston. “Since then we have been out working the other teams and have been successful so far. We have a great nucleus of second year players that are leading this young team. The kids are making great strides in learning more every practice and game we play. There is still lots of hard work ahead of us to keep things rolling.”

The Eagles have the upcoming weekend off, but will be working towards two big games against the Victoria Admirals on Nov. 16 and 17 in Port McNeill.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
‘Quite optimistic:’ Injured Bronco player undergoes spinal surgery in Thailand

Just Posted

Facebook group donates food to workers on strike in the North Island

“when hardworking men and women go hungry that is wrong, that is just wrong”

Junior Canadian Ranger Miguel Catarata honoured with Lord Strathcona Medal

“What’s really cool about this award, is that it’s going to Miguel who’s third generation”

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

North Island Rising: WEXIT – Paradise Lost

The false promise of a prairie republic.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neroutsos estuary

“I shot this image of some Canada Geese making some distance between myself and them”

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Juan De Fuca Grizzlies end North Island Bantam Eagles undefeated streak

The loss was a tough one for the Eagles after winning seven straight league games.

Most Read