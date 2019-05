The North Island Timing Association races are back this year with three great local events at the Port McNeill Airport! If you’re a racing fan, mark these dates down on your calendar and make sure you show up to catch some exciting drag races at the strip.

Race dates are:

June 22-23

July 20-21

August 24-25

